Early Sunday morning, gunfire in the Sandy Hook neighborhood, just across the Marion County line in Walthall County, claimed one life and wounded two more.

According to Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland, deputies arrived at the location just after midnight Sunday and discovered at least three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They pronounced one person dead at the scene and took the other two to the hospital. They did not specify the severity of their injuries.

A third person also sustained injuries that necessitated hospitalization. Investigators also reported injuries to a fourth person. Investigators did not provide a detailed description of their conditions.

The investigation is still underway, and Walthall County deputies and investigators are still on the scene.

Investigators said the bullets rang out at a “large social gathering,” and they want anyone who was there to come forward.

“The individual that was confirmed deceased is a 23-year-old black female. Her body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. So right now, we’re still trying to finish up processing this scene. I would like to encourage anyone, I know there’s a lot of people here, I would like to encourage anyone with any information, any photographs, videos from last night to please come forward,” said Justin Dyar, Chief Investigator at Walthall County Sheriff’s Department.

You can reach the Sheriff’s Office at (601)-876-3482. Investigators said a Crimestoppers prize is also on the way.

