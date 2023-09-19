YouTube Suspends Russell Brand From Making Money Off The Streaming Site After Sex Assault Claims

LONDON (AP) — YouTube says Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned influencer.

YouTube says Brand’s account has been suspended “following serious allegations against the creator.”

Brand’s main account has more than 6.6 million subscribers.

He denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

The accusers have not been named.

One of them said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16.

Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.