Wright County man sentenced to ten years on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

ROWAN — It’s 10 years in prison for a Rowan man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

49-year-old Timothy Roberts was arrested last August and charged with eight felony counts of promoting and disseminating child pornography as well as two possession of child pornography misdemeanor charges. Authorities at the time said Roberts was arrested after a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation.

Roberts as part of a plea deal agreed to plead guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, with the other five counts being dismissed as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.

District Judge Paul Ahlers on Friday sentenced Roberts to five years on each count, ordering that two of the counts shall run consecutively to each other and run concurrently to the other charges, resulting in a total term not to exceed ten years.