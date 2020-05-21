Wright County COVID-19 cases jump by 40 — immediate listening area total increases to 148
DES MOINES — Wright County saw 40 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the 24-hour period between 11:00 AM Wednesday and 11:00 AM Thursday according to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That brings the total for the county to 65.
Eight other confirmed cases have been confirmed in our immediate listening area — four in Hancock, and two each in Kossuth and Winnebago. One case was reduced from Cerro Gordo County and reassigned to another county’s total.
The total number of cases in our listening area now is at 148 — the 65 in Wright; 19 in Cerro Gordo; 14 in Butler; 11 in Flory; nine each in Hancock and Winnebago; seven each in Franklin and Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth. 54 area cases have recovered, three more than reported on Wednesday morning.
Looking at the state numbers, 20 more deaths were reported for a total of 403; 420 new cases were confirmed for a total now of 15,954; 269 more people have recovered to bring that total to 8505.