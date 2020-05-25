Wright County COVID-19 case numbers jump 97 in a week as county does proactive surveillance testing — 38 more cases in our listening area over weekend
DES MOINES — Wright County saw another drastic leap in COVID-19 cases over the weekend as more tests are processed from their expanded testing effort.
In the time period between 11:00 AM Friday morning and early this morning, Wright County saw an additional 30 cases reported, moving their overall total to 117. Wright County health officials announced late last week that they were working with Iowa Specialty Hospitals in doing proactive surveillance testing of the employees of the county’s larger employers. Since last Monday at midday, 97 cases have been added to the Wright County tally.
Eight other COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our immediate listening area over the weekend — three in Floyd; two each in Cerro Gordo and Hancock; and a single case in Franklin — to move the area total of lab-confirmed cases to 216.
Besides the 117 cases in Wright County, there have been 22 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 in Butler; 12 in Hancock; 10 in Winnebago; eight in Franklin; seven in Kossuth; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
11 more people who had COVID-19 in our listening area have recovered — including seven in Wright County and single recoveries reported in Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth — to move that area total to 74. No new deaths were reported in our area.
Looking at the statewide updated numbers from 11:00 AM Friday to early this morning: 982 more cases had been confirmed for a total of 17,397; 37 more deaths had been reported for a total in Iowa now of 456; and 503 more people had recovered for a total of 9337.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|2
|Butler
|15
|
|Floyd
|18
|3
|Franklin
|8
|1
|Hancock
|12
|2
|Kossuth
|7
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|117
|30
|
|
|
|Area Total
|216
|38
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|9
|1
|Franklin
|5
|
|Hancock
|4
|1
|Kossuth
|2
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|7
|1
|Worth
|3
|1
|Wright
|14
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|74
|11
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2