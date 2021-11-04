Wright County authorities ask for public’s help in homicide investigation
Mario Lopez
DOWS — Wright County authorities are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation in Dows.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that emergency responders were called to 305 Park Avenue on Tuesday for an unattended death. Authorities later identified the man as Mario Salvador Lopez.
Lopez’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and his death is being listed and investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Department at 515-532-3722.