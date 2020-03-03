Worth County woman loses appeals in animal neglect case
Photo taken by the ASPCA of dogs part of Kavars' puppy mill
MANLY — A Worth County woman found guilty of animal neglect has lost an appeal of her case.
67-year-old Barbara Kavars of Manly in October was convicted by a Worth County jury of 14 counts of animal neglect in connection with the operation of a puppy mill and was sentenced to two years probation, a suspended jail sentence and $910 in fines.
Prosecutors said at the time that Kavars was holding dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on November 12, 2018, and seized about 150 dogs. Officials said the dogs’ kennels lacked food and had water containers filled with ice. 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies. One dog had to be euthanized.
Kavars and her attorney filed petitions back in January requesting a new trial and to overturn a civil ruling from January of last year that dogs and cats seized from her property were “threatened animals”.
District Judge Colleen Weiland recently ruled that Kavars had not provided substantial evidence that her conviction was unjust or that her sentence was too harsh.
Judge Douglas Krull ruled against Kavars in the civil case, saying there was overwhelming evidence of neglect.