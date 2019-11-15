Worth County woman files appeal of animal neglect conviction
(Photo courtesy ASPCA)
NORTHWOOD — A Worth County woman convicted last month of animal neglect is appealing her conviction.
66-year-old Barbara Kavars of Manly was found guilty on October 18th of 14 counts of animal neglect in connection with the operation of a puppy mill.
Prosecutors say Kavars was holding dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on November 12th of last year and took about 150 dogs. Court records say 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites and other maladies. One dog had to be euthanized. Officials say the dogs’ kennels lacked food and had water containers filled with ice. Kavars denied wrongdoing and testified she fed and gave water to the dogs every day.
Kavars was sentenced to up to two years of supervised probation, fined $65 on each count for a total of $910, and is prohibited from breeding or owning dogs in the future. She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Kavars has now filed an appeal, saying she was pressured into signing a relinquish agreement for the dogs and claims the judge did not allow her to testify at the trial on the agreement. She also calls her sentence “extreme”. She is seeking either suppression of evidence seized or reversal of judgment and modification of the sentence.