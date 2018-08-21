Worth County woman accused of driving drunk with five kids in the car

OSAGE — A Kensett woman is facing five counts of child endangerment after allegedly driving drunk with children in her vehicle.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 9-1-1 call at about 3:10 Sunday afternoon after a report of a vehicle that was driving all over the road on State Highway 9 near the Mitchell and Worth county line, with the person calling in the complaint saying they had been forced off the road by the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department says they stopped 24-year-old Rebecca Golden on the west side of Osage. Authorities say Golden’s speech was slurred and that she had a blood alcohol content of .225, almost three times over the legal limit. They say the five children found in the vehicle ranged in age from under three to nine years old.

Besides being charged with five counts of child endangerment, Golden was also charged with operating while intoxicated first offense. Golden is due in court for her initial appearance on Friday.