Worth County supervisors approve declaring emergency medical services as an essential service in the county
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Board of Supervisors today approved a resolution declaring emergency medical services as an essential service in the county. The move allows the county to establish an ambulance service, which the county currently does not have.
Ambulance services for the county are currently handled by the Mason City Fire Department with assistance when needed from the EMS services from Forest City, Lake Mills and Osage. No one spoke out at a public hearing about the declaration at the supervisors meeting today, with the supervisors unanimously approving the resolution.
A committee will now be formed to examine the logistics of starting an ambulance service, with the current plan to station it in Kensett since it’s near the center of the county.
Worth County voters when they head to the polls in November will be asked to fund the ambulance service through a tax levy, which will need 60% voter approval to pass.
Governor Reynolds last year signed a bill into law allowing counties to designate emergency medical service departments as an essential county service, placing it on an equal level with law enforcement and fire departments in the state. That allowed more opportunities to provide funding for such departments across the state.