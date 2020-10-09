Worth County supervisor Abrams dies
NORTHWOOD — Funeral services were held this morning for Worth County Supervisor Kenneth Abrams. Abrams served District 3 on the County Board of Supervisors since 2010.
Abrams grew up in the Northwood area, entering the United States Navy after graduating from Northwood High School in 1961. Abrams eventually returned to Northwood to work for his father at Abrams Drainage Service, eventually taking over the business.
Besides being a county supervisor, Abrams previously had also served on the Worth County Development Authority’s board as board president for numerous years, Heartland Power Board of Directors, the Totally United Northwood Effort board, and the Northwood Lions Club.
Abrams died on Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester at the age of 77