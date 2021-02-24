      Weather Alert

Worth County reports third COVID-related death in two days

Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — Worth County has seen its third COVID-19-related death reported in two days.

After two deaths were reported in the county between Monday and Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website shows another death has been reported in the time period between midday Tuesday and midday Wednesday. That brings Worth County’s total number of deaths during the pandemic to seven and the ten-county listening area’s total to 360.

In the same 24-hour period, 35 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 36 more recoveries were reported. Two positive cases each in Butler and Hancock counties were misidentified previously and moved to other counties.

The active COVID-19 case count in our listening area slightly declined from 1715 on Tuesday to 1713 today. That number is down by 95 people when compared to last Friday when the Iowa Department of Public Health started to include data if a person had multiple positive tests.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 16 people were hospitalized with COVID, down from 18 on Tuesday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, with three of those patients being on a ventilator.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 80 68 12
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 39 30 9
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 29 24 5
Kossuth 54 47 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 7 6 1 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 360 310 50 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5311 10
Butler 1654 -2
Floyd 1621 4
Franklin 1183 2
Hancock 1462 -2
Kossuth 2068 8
Mitchell 1299 1
Winnebago 1374 9
Worth 688 2
Wright 1791 3
Area Total 18451 35

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4715 15
Butler 1496 2
Floyd 1384 1
Franklin 1027 3
Hancock 1312 4
Kossuth 1809 8
Mitchell 1146 0
Winnebago 1206 0
Worth 621 1
Wright 1662 2
Area Total 16378 36

 

 

Active Cases 2/24/21 2/23/21 2/19/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 516 521 544 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 127 131 139 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 198 195 202 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 137 138 146 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 121 127 141 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 205 205 216 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 113 112 114 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 138 129 141 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 60 60 60 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 98 97 105 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1713 1715 1808 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
