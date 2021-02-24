Worth County reports third COVID-related death in two days
MASON CITY — Worth County has seen its third COVID-19-related death reported in two days.
After two deaths were reported in the county between Monday and Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website shows another death has been reported in the time period between midday Tuesday and midday Wednesday. That brings Worth County’s total number of deaths during the pandemic to seven and the ten-county listening area’s total to 360.
In the same 24-hour period, 35 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 36 more recoveries were reported. Two positive cases each in Butler and Hancock counties were misidentified previously and moved to other counties.
The active COVID-19 case count in our listening area slightly declined from 1715 on Tuesday to 1713 today. That number is down by 95 people when compared to last Friday when the Iowa Department of Public Health started to include data if a person had multiple positive tests.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 16 people were hospitalized with COVID, down from 18 on Tuesday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, with three of those patients being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|80
|68
|12
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|39
|30
|9
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|29
|24
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|1
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|360
|310
|50
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5311
|10
|Butler
|1654
|-2
|Floyd
|1621
|4
|Franklin
|1183
|2
|Hancock
|1462
|-2
|Kossuth
|2068
|8
|Mitchell
|1299
|1
|Winnebago
|1374
|9
|Worth
|688
|2
|Wright
|1791
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18451
|35
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4715
|15
|Butler
|1496
|2
|Floyd
|1384
|1
|Franklin
|1027
|3
|Hancock
|1312
|4
|Kossuth
|1809
|8
|Mitchell
|1146
|0
|Winnebago
|1206
|0
|Worth
|621
|1
|Wright
|1662
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16378
|36
|Active Cases
|2/24/21
|2/23/21
|2/19/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|516
|521
|544
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|127
|131
|139
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|198
|195
|202
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|137
|138
|146
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|121
|127
|141
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|205
|205
|216
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|113
|112
|114
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|138
|129
|141
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|60
|60
|60
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|98
|97
|105
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1713
|1715
|1808
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742