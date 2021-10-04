Worth County man who tried to break into Mason City apartment sentenced to jail time
MASON CITY — A Worth County man has been sentenced to jail time after trying to break into a Mason City apartment.
26-year-old Cody Dakin of Manly was accused of knocking on an apartment door in the 400 block of South Tennessee Place on the morning of July 19th. Dakin had a no-contact order in place with a person who was in the apartment at the time and was told to leave. Dakin then tried to use a pocket knife to work the door open in an attempt to commit assault. Later he led authorities on a car chase and was later arrested after he tried to run away.
Dakin was charged with second-degree attempted burglary, eluding, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and violation of a no-contact order. As part of a plea agreement, Dakin pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, eluding, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and violating the no-contact order.
He was sentenced last week on those charges to a total of 120 days in jail.