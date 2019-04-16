Worth County man pleads not guilty to fraud charge
By KGLO News
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 11:09 AM

FERTILE — A man from Fertile has pleaded not guilty to unemployment benefit fraud.

45-year-old Jason Berding is accused of illegally receiving a total of 54 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits, totaling over $17,300 between February 2015 and June 2018. Berding was arrested on March 27th and charged with first-degree fraudulent practice, a Class C felony.

Berding was due to have his arraignment hearing on Monday, but he filed a written plea of not guilty in Worth County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on July 10th.

If convicted, Berding could face up to ten years in prison as well as owe restitution plus a 15-percent penalty of almost $2600.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Anhydrous ammonia leak on Mason City’s south side leads to evacuation, road closure Cerro Gordo supervisors approve sale of county land for new Kwik Star store Apartment development, arena project among items on Mason City council agenda tonight Waterloo man accused of Floyd County murder has trial delayed Mason City man accused of attacking woman Marion man arrested in Worth County after getting into altercation with state troopers