Worth County man facing multiple child endangerment charges enters into plea agreement

MANLY — A Worth County man who was facing multiple child endangerment charges after two separate incidents in December has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

36-year-old Corey Tangman was charged on Christmas Day with one count of child endangerment. A criminal complaint states that Manly police responded to a complaint in the 200 block of East South Street of Tangman assaulting an eight-year-old male that lives in the residence. He was charged with domestic abuse assault first offense and child endangerment.

Tangman was once again arrested two days later near the intersection of State Highway 9 and Balsam Avenue in Worth County. Tangman is accused of running a stop sign at the intersection, striking another vehicle, and leaving the scene. The complaint says Tangman within a mile of that intersection crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head on. Tangman was not wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Tangman had a different minor in the vehicle, who sustained an injury to his finger. A blood sample of Tangman found that his blood alcohol content was at .375, almost five times over the legal limit of .08. He was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, OWI second offense and driving while barred.

As part of a plea agreement in multiple cases, Tangman is pleading guilty to the child endangerment and OWI charges from the accident, one count of driving while barred from a November charge, with prosecutors dismissing the Christmas Day-related child endangerment charge.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a suspended five-year prison sentence and two years probation on the child endangerment charge, seven days in jail and an $1875 fine on the OWI charge, and seven days in jail on the driving while barred charge.

A plea change hearing for Tangman is scheduled for March 18th.