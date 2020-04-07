Worth County confirms first COVID-19 cases, number of cases in listening area to 23
NORTHWOOD — Worth County public health officials say the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.
Worth County Public Health Director Jessica Reyerson says the individual is 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in our immediate listening area to 23. Cerro Gordo County has had 12 positive cases, Hancock three, Mitchell two, with single cases in Butler, Franklin, Kossuth, Winnebago and Wright counties.