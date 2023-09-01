Work continues on 12th Street Northeast project in Mason City

MASON CITY — Work continues on the 12th Street Northeast reconstruction project in Mason City.

The city says the majority of the stage one work on 12th Northeast from North Carolina to North Kentucky is complete. Heartland Asphalt placed a hot mix asphalt base course on August 24th and the surface on August 28th, with all sidewalk pedestrian ramps also having been placed. McKiness Excavating completed all the underground utility improvements included in the project.

12th Northeast is open to traffic from North Kentucky to North Rhode Island. West of the North Rhode Island intersection is open to traffic, but some traffic control is still in place because Heartland Asphalt needs to raise manhole covers to the new street surface. That work will involve intermittent lane closures while work is being performed.

The North Carolina intersection is closed while concrete paving operations are taking place, with that closure expected to last into next week. Concrete work on stage two from North Carolina to North Federal is currently taking place.

— In other Mason City street construction news, starting on Tuesday, 15th Street Southeast at South Rhode Island Avenue will be reduced to one lane with “stop-please alternate” signage, as there will be a water main repair taking place. That closure is expected to last until the end of the week.