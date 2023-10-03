Woodharbor Molding & Millwork Incorporated acquired by Alabama-based group

MASON CITY — On the eve of their 30th anniversary in business, Woodharbor Molding and Millwork Incorporated in Mason City Monday evening announced they had been acquired by WF Cabinetry Group, which is owned by HCI Equity Partners and is based in Alexander City Alabama.

WF Cabinetry Group has products marketed under the WF Cabinetry and Countryside product lines with operations in Alexander City as well as De Pere Wisconsin.

Woodharbor CEO Curtis Lewerke says the combination of the three companies makes the operations about five times larger than Woodharbor is today by itself. “We plan on a lot of synergies between the companies. One is the way we buy materials, raw materials, things like that. That should make us a whole lot more competitive relative to others in our industry. That’s a big one. The other big one is each company has their footprint so to speak on sales and marketing with independent dealers around the country.”

Lewerke says the day-to-day operations of Woodharbor will remain the same. “No changes anywhere in our operation with our employees, our representatives, it will all remain the same. I guess you could say the theory is if it is not broken, don’t break it. If you have a really good thing going, just keep it going — and even improve on that.”

Lewerke says growth is possible at the Mason City facility. “Each company always has their strengths and their weaknesses. You can grow yourself, but it takes ‘x’ amount of time. This speeds that process up a lot, because we can, as far as those strengths and weaknesses go, we can now take those strengths and weaknesses of the three companies and take on the strengths and get rid of the weaknesses and grow faster, a lot faster. We think we have that with a good partner, and I think these guys are a good partner.”

As part of the transaction, Lewerke will remain involved with Woodharbor as a shareholder and board member of the broader WF Cabinetry Group platform.