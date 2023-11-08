KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Woman Sues Ex-Grammys CEO For Sexual Assault And Accuses Recording Academy Of Negligence

November 8, 2023 5:42PM CST
FILE - Then-President and CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow attends the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A woman filed suit Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, against Portnow, the former CEO of the Grammy Awards, accusing him of a 2018 sexual assault and against the Recording Academy for negligence. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the former CEO of the Grammy Awards accusing him of a 2018 sexual assault.

She also is suing the Recording Academy for negligence.

The woman filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

She is not named in the lawsuit but is described as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall.

She says Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow assaulted her at a New York City hotel.

A spokesperson for Portnow says the accusations are “completely false.”

The Academy says the claims are “without merit.”

