Woman pleads not guilty to mailing drugs to inmate at Cerro Gordo County Jail
By KGLO News
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 6:33 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with mailing drugs to an inmate has pleaded not guilty.

35-year-old Erin Hanson is accused of mailing the drug Suboxone, a schedule three prescription pain reliever, to an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The criminal complaint was filed on February 4th, with a nationwide warrant for her arrest being issued two days later.

Hanson was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday, but online court records show she filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge. She’s scheduled to go on trial on June 11th.

