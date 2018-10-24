Woman pleads not guilty to embezzling money from Forest City business

FOREST CITY — A Titonka woman charged with embezzling money from a Forest City business is pleading not guilty.

49-year-old Amy Richter was charged with one count of first-degree theft and two counts of forgery after a criminal complaint accused her of taking more than $51,000 from Eddy’s Glass and Door by using company credit cards, house charge accounts, payroll claim advances and company checking accounts to purchase goods and services for her personal use.

Richter was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, but online court records show she filed a written arraignment and pleas of not guilty earlier this month in Winnebago County District Court. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Tuesday set Richter’s trial for December 5th.