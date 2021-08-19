      Weather Alert

Woman found not guilty of assaulting Iowa trooper at statehouse protest

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:42am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old activist has been found not guilty of assaulting an Iowa State trooper during a protest at the State Capitol. 

Josie Mulvihill of Des Moines was arrested after a confrontation with the trooper at a “Kill the Racist Bills’ protest on April 8. Mulvihill said trooper Dylan Hernandez handcuffed her, threw her to the ground and put a knee on her back after she tapped his arm to get his attention. 

Hernandez testified that Mulvihill grabbed and pushed him, and the state alleged Mulvihill intended to offend the trooper with statements critical of law enforcement.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in death of woman in a Mason City store parking lot pleads not guilty
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Connect With Us