Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of pocketing money while working at a local fast food restaurant.
A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Stacy Anderson while serving as manager at Burger King between February 1st and May 5th voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, and at the end of the night took the cash from the voided orders and left the store. The total amount of cash taken during the multiple incidents was over $1500.
Anderson was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree theft, a Class D felony that could carry a five-year prison term.
Her trial was scheduled to start on September 21st, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been set for September 27th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.