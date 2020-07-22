Woman accused of cashing stolen checks in north-central Iowa banks pleads not guilty
MASON CITY — A Florida woman accused of cashing stolen checks in north-central Iowa banks has pleaded not guilty.
30-year-old Christina Whitaker of Lantana Florida was accused of going to four different branches of First Citizens Bank in December of last year and cashing eight stolen checks with a total value of $16,300. Authorities say Whitaker used the stolen identity of a bank customer and impersonated the account holder.
Whitaker has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as identity theft involving over $10,000, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years.
Whitaker was due in court Tuesday for her arraignment hearing but filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges late last week. Her trial is scheduled to start on December 1st.
She remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.