Woden man pleads not guilty to murdering wife

WODEN — A Woden man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his estranged wife last month.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior is accused of murdering Karen Crews on October 27th. Trial information states that authorities found Karen Crews dead after responding to a call for a welfare check on the morning of October 28th.

A criminal complaint states that Rogers Crews was the one who made that call to authorities, saying they would need to conduct a welfare check due to Karen Crews’ potential condition. Crews was arrested later that night in Freeborn County Minnesota and charged with first-degree murder.

Crews filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge on Friday in Hancock County District Court. No trial date has been scheduled.

If convicted of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, Crews would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.