Woden man charged with murdering his wife

October 30, 2023 5:09AM CDT
WODEN — A Hancock County man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife over the weekend.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says at about 11:11 on Saturday morning, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 633 Way Avenue in Woden for a welfare check. On arrival, deputies made entry into the residence and located 56-year-old Karen Crews of Woden, who was later pronounced dead at the residence.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior of Woden was arrested at about 8:30 on Saturday night in Freeborn County Minnesota without incident and was charged with first-degree murder. 

The DCI says Karen and Roger Crews were separated and living apart.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation. 

