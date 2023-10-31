Woden man accused of murder back in Iowa, bond set at $10 million; alerted authorities that welfare check needed to be done

WODEN — A Woden man has been extradited back to Hancock County after being arrested in southern Minnesota for the murder of his estranged wife over the weekend.

Authorities say 56-year-old Roger Crews Junior was arrested without incident on Saturday night in Freeborn County Minnesota and charged with first-degree murder.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Hancock County deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 633 Way Avenue in Woden at about 11:11 on Saturday morning. On arrival, they found 56-year-old Karen Crews inside the residence, with Crews later being pronounced dead.

A criminal complaint filed on Monday in Hancock County District Court states that it was Roger Crews who called authorities on Saturday morning, saying they would need to conduct a welfare check on Karen Crews due to her potential condition.

Crews made his initial appearance at the Hancock County Courthouse this morning, with Magistrate Leslie Dalen setting bond at $10 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, Crews would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.