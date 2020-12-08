With new state COVID reporting system, death numbers change in area — north-central Iowa sees 8th straight day of lower active case count
DES MOINES — With the changes in COVID-19 reporting, five of the ten counties in our listening area saw an increase in the number of deaths reported between midday Monday and midday Tuesday while four counties saw a net decrease.
Cerro Gordo County saw it’s death total decrease by nine to 43, Floyd and Franklin counties saw their totals decrease by five each while Butler County saw it’s death total drop by four. Hancock and Kossuth counties each saw their death totals increase by 11, Mitchell County by four and Winnebago and Wright by one. The total number of COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa as of 11 o’clock this morning was 176, five more than at the same time Monday.
North-central Iowa for the eighth straight day saw more people being reported as recovered compared to new cases. 104 more new cases were identified in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 379 new recoveries.
The active number of COVID cases stood at 4813 as of this morning, compared to 5103 on Monday morning.
The seven-day average positivity rate for the listening area is down to 12.3% while the 14-day average is at 19.2%.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|43
|37
|6
|-9
|Butler
|8
|7
|1
|-4
|Floyd
|19
|13
|6
|-5
|Franklin
|16
|15
|1
|-5
|Hancock
|19
|18
|1
|11
|Kossuth
|20
|19
|1
|11
|Mitchell
|15
|15
|0
|4
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|1
|Worth
|1
|1
|
|
|Wright
|9
|7
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|176
|154
|22
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3859
|24
|Butler
|1105
|7
|Floyd
|1160
|5
|Franklin
|779
|4
|Hancock
|960
|17
|Kossuth
|1246
|15
|Mitchell
|866
|
|Winnebago
|989
|13
|Worth
|405
|4
|Wright
|1358
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12727
|104
|Active Cases
|12/8/20
|12/7/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1521
|1598
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|415
|446
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|489
|520
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|258
|276
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|354
|381
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|556
|576
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|354
|399
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|302
|321
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|171
|179
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|393
|407
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4813
|5103
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2295
|110
|Butler
|682
|42
|Floyd
|652
|41
|Franklin
|505
|27
|Hancock
|587
|33
|Kossuth
|670
|24
|Mitchell
|497
|41
|Winnebago
|661
|21
|Worth
|233
|12
|Wright
|956
|28
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7738
|379
|
|12/8/20
|12/8/20
|12/7/20
|12/7/20
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|14 day past
|7 day past
|Cerro Gordo
|19
|12.5
|19.9
|14.8
|Butler
|17.5
|9.4
|18.4
|11.4
|Floyd
|19
|12.3
|20.4
|15.5
|Franklin
|12.5
|6.3
|13.9
|7.1
|Hancock
|19.7
|13.5
|20.4
|14.2
|Kossuth
|28.4
|20
|30.1
|22.9
|Mitchell
|17.9
|10.3
|19
|13.8
|Winnebago
|17.9
|14.1
|19.2
|13.1
|Worth
|12.8
|7
|13
|8.7
|Wright
|20.8
|14.9
|19.9
|15.6
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Average
|19.2
|12.3
|20
|14.4