With new state COVID reporting system, death numbers change in area — north-central Iowa sees 8th straight day of lower active case count

Dec 8, 2020 @ 11:03am

DES MOINES — With the changes in COVID-19 reporting, five of the ten counties in our listening area saw an increase in the number of deaths reported between midday Monday and midday Tuesday while four counties saw a net decrease.

Cerro Gordo County saw it’s death total decrease by nine to 43, Floyd and Franklin counties saw their totals decrease by five each while Butler County saw it’s death total drop by four. Hancock and Kossuth counties each saw their death totals increase by 11, Mitchell County by four and Winnebago and Wright by one. The total number of COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa as of 11 o’clock this morning was 176, five more than at the same time Monday.

North-central Iowa for the eighth straight day saw more people being reported as recovered compared to new cases. 104 more new cases were identified in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 379 new recoveries.

The active number of COVID cases stood at 4813 as of this morning, compared to 5103 on Monday morning.

The seven-day average positivity rate for the listening area is down to 12.3% while the 14-day average is at 19.2%. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 43 37 6 -9
Butler 8 7 1 -4
Floyd 19 13 6 -5
Franklin 16 15 1 -5
Hancock 19 18 1 11
Kossuth 20 19 1 11
Mitchell 15 15 0 4
Winnebago 26 22 4 1
Worth 1 1
Wright 9 7 2 1
Area Total 176 154 22 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3859 24
Butler 1105 7
Floyd 1160 5
Franklin 779 4
Hancock 960 17
Kossuth 1246 15
Mitchell 866
Winnebago 989 13
Worth 405 4
Wright 1358 15
Area Total 12727 104

 

 

Active Cases 12/8/20 12/7/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1521 1598 1652 1807 477
Butler 415 446 494 517 82
Floyd 489 520 543 550 60
Franklin 258 276 287 305 42
Hancock 354 381 390 408 134
Kossuth 556 576 567 535 176
Mitchell 354 399 421 447 119
Winnebago 302 321 337 359 192
Worth 171 179 178 118 46
Wright 393 407 397 410 182
Area Total 4813 5103 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2295 110
Butler 682 42
Floyd 652 41
Franklin 505 27
Hancock 587 33
Kossuth 670 24
Mitchell 497 41
Winnebago 661 21
Worth 233 12
Wright 956 28
Area Total 7738 379

 

 

12/8/20 12/8/20 12/7/20 12/7/20
Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day 14 day past 7 day past
Cerro Gordo 19 12.5 19.9 14.8
Butler 17.5 9.4 18.4 11.4
Floyd 19 12.3 20.4 15.5
Franklin 12.5 6.3 13.9 7.1
Hancock 19.7 13.5 20.4 14.2
Kossuth 28.4 20 30.1 22.9
Mitchell 17.9 10.3 19 13.8
Winnebago 17.9 14.1 19.2 13.1
Worth 12.8 7 13 8.7
Wright 20.8 14.9 19.9 15.6
Area Average 19.2 12.3 20 14.4
