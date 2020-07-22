With coronavirus spike, some Mason City School Board members wonder about delaying start of school year
MASON CITY — With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Cerro Gordo County, some members of the Mason City School Board are wondering if it would be wise to delay the start of the school year, which currently is scheduled to start on August 24th.
Board president Jodi Draper says while she wants students back in school, the rise in coronavirus cases in the community is concerning. “If you had to start school tomorrow, I would have to say we can’t. I want normalcy and I want us back in school, but with our numbers doing this — you aren’t keeping a five-year-old in a mask. You’re just not doing it. They hug each other, and they want to hang out with each other, and they’re kindergarteners, and at recess, and then we get to where colds start, and we sneeze, and we wipe our hands and our nose.”
Draper says she’s been hearing from parents concerned about what the school year ahead will be like, with some threatening that they’ll yank their kids out of the school district for online-only approved options. “I’m so much for ‘let’s go to school’ because I’ve had double-digits of emails almost every day of people saying if we don’t do online learning, ‘I’m going to go to an accredited place that has been tried and tested, and I’m going to put my kids in that, I will not use the public education, and then I’m not returning’. Now people say a lot of things when they are emotional and angry, and fear is very hard to reason with, but they are thinking about that, they are doing that.”
Board member Jacob Schweitzer says it may be a good idea to delay the start of school and see how COVID-19 impacts other districts. “There’s some wisdom in delaying the school year even by a couple of weeks to see what happens in the other school districts and learn from them. There may be some wisdom in that.”
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says if the start of the school year would be delayed, those missed days would have to either be made up in June or extra time would have to be added to the school day. “The issue is the 1080-hour minimum school calendar has to still be met. No school means we have no hours toward the 1080. If we have continuous learning, those hours count. If we have hybrid, those hours count. If we have on-site, those hours count. But not to have school, we don’t get to bank any hours, so if we were going to delay past the 24th, we have to add hours somewhere into the calendar to come up with the 1080 we need to meet the requirement. So the requirement has not been waived, but how you get to it has been.”
The conversation was part of the review of the district’s draft “Return to Learn Plan” at this week’s school board meeting. The board will further discuss that plan at a special meeting on August 4th.
