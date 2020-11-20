      Breaking News
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case — Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark — state goes over 200K since start of pandemic

Wisconsin man convicted of OWI in Cerro Gordo County loses appeal of case

Nov 20, 2020 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — A Wisconsin man convicted of operating while intoxicated in Cerro Gordo County has lost an appeal of his case to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Thomas Casper of Franksville Wisconsin was arrested for OWI after a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road B-20 and Jonquil Avenue in the early morning hours of August 11th, 2018. A state trooper made the traffic stop after Casper was clocked going 110 miles an hour on his motorcycle in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Casper on appeal contended that his breathalyzer result should have been suppressed because he was not advised of his right to an independent chemical test. The breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .113, over the legal limit of .08. 

The Supreme Court in its ruling stated that even if the trooper had an obligation to advise Casper about his entitlement to an independent test at his own expense, his failure to do so amounted to harmless error and affirmed Casper’s conviction.

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high