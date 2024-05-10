Wisconsin company acquires New Hampton business that employs 220

NEW HAMPTON — A company in Wisconsin has acquired a business in New Hampton that’s a major supplier to America’s leading motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

ATEK Metal Technologies employs 220 people in New Hampton. ATEK, a family-owned company, has specialized in complex aluminum castings used in the aerospace, trucking and defense industries. It’s being purchased by WAF — Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry — a 115-year-old company that’s also family-owned. WAF makes components for a wide variety of products.

According to a news release from WAF, the acquisition of the New Hampton company will deepen its reach into supplying products for the motorsports, transportation, agriculture and medical industries. The CEO and co-owner of ATEK said it was not an easy decision to sell, but after meeting with WAF leadership, it was clear ATEK in New Hampton would be “in good hands.”