WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Midnight Tonight for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, Winnebago and Kossuth counties.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, HANCOCK, WORTH, WINNEBAGO AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…North Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.