      Weather Alert
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Midnight Tonight for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, Winnebago and Kossuth counties.

Nov 30, 2019 @ 12:35am

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, HANCOCK, WORTH, WINNEBAGO AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…North Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

