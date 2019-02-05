UPDATED — Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell counties

MASON CITY — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from now until midnight for Cerro Gordo, Worth and Butler counties — and from 3:00 PM until midnight for Floyd & Mitchell counties. Below are the latest weather statements as of 11:45 AM. For updates click here.

.A wintry mix of precipitation will fall across Iowa through this evening, into tonight. Due to temperature profiles, precipitation will fall as snow in northern Iowa, and as a freezing rain/sleet mix in central to southern and eastern Iowa. The highest ice accumulation totals will be in southeastern Iowa. The heaviest snow totals will be near the Iowa/Minnesota border west of I-35. IAZ004>007-015>017-049-061-074-083-084-093>095-060300- /O.EXT.KDMX.WW.Y.0011.190205T1738Z-190206T0300Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Marshall-Jasper-Marion-Clarke-Lucas-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Marshalltown, Newton, Pella, Knoxville, Osceola, Chariton, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, and Humeston 1138 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch expected, with the highest totals in southeastern Iowa. 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected across northern to northwestern Iowa. * WHERE...East-central to southeastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

============

Butler-Bremer-Grundy-Black Hawk-Tama-Poweshiek-Mahaska-Monroe- Wapello-Appanoose-Davis- Including the cities of Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Albia, Ottumwa, Centerville, and Bloomfield 1138 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch expected, with the highest totals in southeastern Iowa. * WHERE...East-central to southeastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==========

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Houston- La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Caledonia, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, and Viroqua 1121 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota into southwest and central Wisconsin * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.