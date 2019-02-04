Winter Weather Advisory until mid-morning for parts of our listening area

Temperatures are plummeting behind a cold front that moved through overnight, sending road surfaces below freezing. This is resulting in a flash freeze on wet roads, and patchy freezing drizzle continues to fall providing additional icing potential. Roads will remain slick through the morning commute. IAZ004>007-015-016-023-041500- /O.CON.KDMX.WW.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-190204T1500Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Pocahontas- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, and Gilmore City 335 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle and water freezing on roads. A light glaze expected. * WHERE...Far northern Iowa. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CST today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. =========================

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower- Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston 447 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle and rapidly falling temperatures. Ice accumulations of a glaze in addition to wet roads quickly freezing. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Use caution if traveling this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.