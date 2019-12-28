WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3:00 AM To Noon CST Saturday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one half of an inch. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.