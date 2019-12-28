      Weather Alert
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3:00 AM To Noon CST Saturday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3:00 AM To Noon CST Saturday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

Dec 28, 2019 @ 12:35am

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one half of an inch. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar