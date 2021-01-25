Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our listening area Monday night to Tuesday morning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
417 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021
...Major Winter Storm Today and Tonight..
.A major winter storm will impact much of central and southern
Iowa today and tonight, with some snow possibly lingering through
mid-day Tuesday. Snow will lift into far southern Iowa early this
morning and then will expand north into central Iowa during the
day. Very heavy snowfall rates near 2 inches per hour are likely
this afternoon and evening, leading to heavy accumulations over a
short period of time. Increasing northeast winds gusting over 30
mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Some uncertainty of
snowfall amounts remains on the north edge of the snow band, where
much less snow totals are possible over a short distance.
IAZ016-017-023>028-251830-
/O.NEW.KDMX.WW.Y.0006.210126T0000Z-210126T1200Z/
Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-
Bremer-
Including the cities of Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City,
Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,
Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,
and Waverly
417 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
with the higher amounts closer on the south side of this
advisory.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.