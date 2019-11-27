Winter Weather Advisory for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright counties.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation today changing to wind blown snow early Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to several hundredths west central. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early tomorrow.
* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions later today. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility overnight. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling later today. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$