      Weather Alert
WINTER STORM WARNING for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Freeborn MN, Mower MN and Faribault MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright counties.

Nov 27, 2019 @ 12:35am

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY… 

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation today changing to wind blown snow early Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to several hundredths west central. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early tomorrow.

* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions later today. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility overnight. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling later today. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

