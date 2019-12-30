Winter Weather Advisories continue for portions of listening area through tonight
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, and Manly
344 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Northwest winds will increase today with gusts of up to 40 mph this afternoon producing blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Mower-Fillmore-Grant-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Austin, Preston, and Platteville
244 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…A wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and snow will change to just snow by early afternoon and then continue through midnight. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
