Winter Storm Watch Sunday into Monday for most of listening area
By KGLO News
|
Jan 26, 2019 @ 10:17 AM 
Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Grundy-
Black Hawk-
Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,
Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike,
Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls
346 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
  inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing
  snow may last through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
