Winter Storm Watch Sunday into Monday for most of listening area

Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Grundy- Black Hawk- Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls 346 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Iowa. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing snow may last through Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.