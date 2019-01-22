Winter Storm Warnings continue for north-central Iowa through Wednesday morning

MASON CITY — Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for our listening area until 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. 4-7 inches of snow and ice accumulations are possible with this storm. Below are the latest weather statements as of 6:45 AM. For up to date weather statements click on the red weather advisory bar at the top of the page. Click here for a detailed overview of this storm
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-
Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-
Tama-Jasper-Poweshiek-Marion-Mahaska-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,
Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,
Waverly, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,
Cedar Falls, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Newton,
Grinnell, Pella, Knoxville, and Oskaloosa
611 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Much of Northern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
========
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Fillmore-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Oelwein, and Preston
637 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at
511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at
511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.