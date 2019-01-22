Winter Storm Warnings continue for north-central Iowa through Wednesday morning

MASON CITY — Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for our listening area until 6:00 AM Wednesday morning. 4-7 inches of snow and ice accumulations are possible with this storm. Below are the latest weather statements as of 6:45 AM. For up to date weather statements click on the red weather advisory bar at the top of the page. Click here for a detailed overview of this storm

Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-

Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-

Tama-Jasper-Poweshiek-Marion-Mahaska-

Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,

Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,

Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg,

Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont,

Waverly, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,

Cedar Falls, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Newton,

Grinnell, Pella, Knoxville, and Oskaloosa

611 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Fillmore-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,

New Hampton, Oelwein, and Preston

637 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at

511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at

511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.