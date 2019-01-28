Winter Storm Warning this morning, Wind Chill Warning Tuesday through Thursday
By KGLO News
Jan 28, 2019 @ 6:47 AM

The following is from the National Weather Service earlier this morning. For updated information, click on one of the following links, or click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this page for the latest weather statements:

National Weather Service-Des Moines — latest “Situation Report”

National Weather Service-Des Moines main page

Iowa Road Conditions

 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
404 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

...Snow Ending but Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Still Possible
Today...

...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week...

.Light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and
has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However
winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading
to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen.

This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen
outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late
Monday through early Thursday. Additional warnings, and
advisories will likely be issued later this morning.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, and Clear Lake
404 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Light snow is expected to diminish or end altogether
  early this morning, however blowing snow is expected this
  morning as northwest winds increase. Winds may gust as high as
  40 mph this morning. Dangerously cold wind chills possible
  starting late Monday. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero
  possible.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
  the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Tuesday to noon CST
  Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
  to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery
  road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
  reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times, especially in
  rural areas that saw appreciable snow late Sunday. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
  The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
  exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes and also be life
  threatening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite
can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions
are not taken.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
