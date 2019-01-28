Winter Storm Warning this morning, Wind Chill Warning Tuesday through Thursday

The following is from the National Weather Service earlier this morning. For updated information, click on one of the following links, or click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this page for the latest weather statements:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 404 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019 ...Snow Ending but Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Still Possible Today... ...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday. Additional warnings, and advisories will likely be issued later this morning. IAZ004>007-015>017-301015- /O.UPG.KDMX.WC.A.0002.190129T0000Z-190131T1500Z/ /O.NEW.KDMX.WC.Y.0002.190129T0000Z-190129T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KDMX.WC.W.0001.190129T1200Z-190131T1800Z/ /O.CON.KDMX.WS.W.0005.000000T0000Z-190128T1800Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, and Clear Lake 404 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Light snow is expected to diminish or end altogether early this morning, however blowing snow is expected this morning as northwest winds increase. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph this morning. Dangerously cold wind chills possible starting late Monday. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times, especially in rural areas that saw appreciable snow late Sunday. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes and also be life threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.