Winter Storm Warning in effect for listening area overnight tonight to Wednesday evening
By KGLO News
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 6:05 AM 
.Another winter storm will impact much of Iowa late this afternoon
into Wednesday. Beginning late this afternoon, snow will develop
over southwestern Iowa, and move northeast through the evening
and overnight. The snow will fall heavily at times through the
night before gradually tapering off and moving out Wednesday
afternoon. Although winds will remain fairly light, visibility
will be significantly reduced during periods of intense snowfall
and road conditions will rapidly deteriorate tonight.

IAZ004>007-015>017-023>027-037-038-210000-
/O.UPG.KDMX.WS.A.0003.190220T0600Z-190220T2100Z/
/O.NEW.KDMX.WS.W.0008.190220T0600Z-190221T0000Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Hardin-Grundy-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck,
Conrad, Dike, and Wellsburg
329 AM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
  inches expected.

* WHERE...Northwestern to North-Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.


========


Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-
Buffalo-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Alma
335 AM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and
  northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult at times.
  The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel hazardous. If you must travel, keep
an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at
511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at
511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.
