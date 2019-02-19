Winter Storm Warning in effect for listening area overnight tonight to Wednesday evening

.Another winter storm will impact much of Iowa late this afternoon into Wednesday. Beginning late this afternoon, snow will develop over southwestern Iowa, and move northeast through the evening and overnight. The snow will fall heavily at times through the night before gradually tapering off and moving out Wednesday afternoon. Although winds will remain fairly light, visibility will be significantly reduced during periods of intense snowfall and road conditions will rapidly deteriorate tonight. IAZ004>007-015>017-023>027-037-038-210000- /O.UPG.KDMX.WS.A.0003.190220T0600Z-190220T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KDMX.WS.W.0008.190220T0600Z-190221T0000Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Hardin-Grundy- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, and Wellsburg 329 AM CST Tue Feb 19 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Northwestern to North-Central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ========

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Buffalo- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Alma 335 AM CST Tue Feb 19 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.