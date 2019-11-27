News
Weather Alert
WINTER STORM WARNING for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Freeborn MN, Mower MN and Faribault MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin and Wright.
Nov 27, 2019 @ 12:35am
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Freeborn, Mower and Faribault MN. 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall across that area.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Mitchell, Floyd, Franklin and Wright counties were 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible.
For a detailed county by county break down, CLICK BELOW!
