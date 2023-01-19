Winter storm impacting north-central Iowa winding down

An Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow cam just north of Clear Lake on Interstate 35 from 4:45 AM on January 19, 2023

The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow packed roads impacting the morning commute.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun- Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story- Audubon-Guthrie-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, and Casey

359 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT..Light to moderate snow with an additional accumulation of an inch or two.

* WHERE…Portions of central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.