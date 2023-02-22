Winter Storm, Ice Storm warnings now in effect for listening area
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
…Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday…
.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon
and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall
is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight
inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong
winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by
producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard
conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are
more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety
of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may
approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and
east central Iowa.
IAZ004>007-015>017-023>025-221700-
/O.EXT.KDMX.WS.W.0004.230222T1200Z-230223T1800Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, and Belmond
254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow, and mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations
of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow totals and near
blizzard conditions possible near the state border. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Far north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
========
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,
Charles City, New Hampton, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center
233 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
========
Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-
Including the cities of Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,
Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly,
Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad,
Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls
254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023
…ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations near to
above one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east-central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.