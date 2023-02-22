Winter Storm, Ice Storm warnings now in effect for listening area

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

…Significant Winter Storm Today Into Thursday…

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel

conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will

begin this morning and become more widespread by this afternoon

and evening, then taper off by Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall

is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing eight

inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border. Strong

winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by

producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to

near a quarter mile at times, and potentially near blizzard

conditions near the state border. Mixed precipitation types are

more of a concern to the south into central Iowa with a variety

of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may

approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and

east central Iowa.

IAZ004>007-015>017-023>025-221700-

/O.EXT.KDMX.WS.W.0004.230222T1200Z-230223T1800Z/

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, and Belmond

254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow, and mixed precipitation expected.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations

of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow totals and near

blizzard conditions possible near the state border. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Far north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,

www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

========

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center

233 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one

tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,

visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

========

Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-

Including the cities of Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,

Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly,

Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad,

Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls

254 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

…ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations near to

above one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east-central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,

www.511ia.org, or dial 511.