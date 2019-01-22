Winter storm downgraded to Winter Weather Advisory in many parts of listening area
By KGLO News
|
Jan 22, 2019 @ 1:30 PM

MASON CITY — Most of the area that had been under a Winter Storm Warning has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory.  For the latest advisories click here

 

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Sac-Calhoun-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Cass-Adair-
Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-
Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller,
Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Denison,
Carroll, Audubon, Exira, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair,
Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Corning, Creston, Osceola,
Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr,
Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville,
and Bloomfield
1155 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
  to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
  inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, western and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
  hazardous conditions will impact evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,
Winona, Austin, and Preston
115 PM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Light freezing drizzle possible. Total
  snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a
  light glaze.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
  Counties. In Minnesota, Fillmore County.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
