Winter storm downgraded to Winter Weather Advisory in many parts of listening area

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Sac-Calhoun-Crawford-Carroll-Audubon-Cass-Adair- Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold- Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Denison, Carroll, Audubon, Exira, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield 1155 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern, western and southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. =======

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton, Winona, Austin, and Preston 115 PM CST Tue Jan 22 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Light freezing drizzle possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Fillmore County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.