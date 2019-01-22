Winter Storm Round 2 update — Winter Storm Warnings in effect for our listening area
By KGLO News
|
Jan 21, 2019 @ 9:17 PM

MASON CITY — Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for our listening area until late Tuesday night.  The latest weather statement as of 8:00 PM Monday night is listed below, but you can click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this website for the latest county-by-county information

 

 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
754 PM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...A Wintry Mix of Precipitation Tonight Into Tuesday Night...

.A winter storm system will bring a mixture of freezing drizzle,
freezing rain, snow, and wind to the state. The heaviest snow
along with a glaze of ice is expected over northern Iowa while
over the central Iowa a mixture of snow and ice is anticipated.
Hazardous travel is expected over much of the state starting
later tonight and will persist into Tuesday night. Shallow blowing
and drifting snow is also anticipated this evening, especially in
rural areas where appreciable snow pack exists.

IAZ005>007-016-017-024>026-035>037-220600-
/O.CON.KDMX.WS.W.0003.190122T0300Z-190123T0600Z/
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-
Franklin-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, and Ackley
754 PM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Shallow blowing and drifting snow this evening, then
  heavy mixed precipitation developing tonight and transitioning
  to snow Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and
  ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
  blowing and drifting snow will producing snow covered roads this
  evening. Conditions may change quickly over short distances.
  Snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
