Winnebago Industries to stick to schedule of resuming production, establishes employee assistance fund for hardship cases
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries says they will stick with their previously announced schedule of resuming production at certain of its locations in the month of May.
The Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle manufacturing company plans to restart operations in a graduated manner aligned with a confirmed base of existing orders at their Newmar, Grand Design RV and Winnebago Motorhomes facilities next week, and with the Winnebago Towables line the week of May 11th. The company resumed production at their Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles lines the week of April 13th.
The company says future production rates and plans will vary by brand and are subject to change, as the company will continue to evaluate the demand conditions present in its end markets. All employees will be required to adhere to applicable safety protocols such as appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, the use of personal protective equipment, and daily health checks.
Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says the company remains focused on ensuring the health and safety of the employees as they continue to gradually restart manufacturing operations around the company in a disciplined manner. He says while the last many weeks have been challenging for all stakeholders, the company is cautiously optimistic about several indicators within the outdoor industry, including an uptick in campground reservations, continued low gas prices and interest rates.
The company also announced today a special emergency assistance resource fund for employees with particularly high cases of financial hardship due to the pandemic. The Winnebago Industries Foundation is providing a multiple six-figure financial grant to the fund, which it intends to focus on hardship cases now and transition to an ongoing, general emergency assistance fund for its employees into the future.