Winnebago Industries Foundation to provide support for NIACC career center in Forest City
FOREST CITY — The Winnebago Industries Foundation announced this week that they’d be providing support to the new John V Hanson Career Center in Forest City. It’s an innovative project aligning resources from North Iowa Area Community College and the Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills and North Iowa community school districts to help provide high school students with key educational opportunities in high demand and well-paying areas related to advanced manufacturing.
NIACC president Steve Schulz says it’s one of two centers that the college is investing in to try to address the area’s workforce shortage. “We’re creating two new career centers. We’re in the process of construction in Forest City and on the front-end of a similar facility in Charles City that will help north Iowa create a pipeline to the workforce.”
The Hanson Career Center in Forest City is scheduled to open beginning this fall and will accommodate a minimum of 80 students per semester. Funding provided by the Winnebago Industries Foundation will specifically support the Advanced Manufacturing Academy powered by Winnebago, which will expose students to a wide variety of skills necessary to be successful in today’s manufacturing workforce.
Schulz says the college is also focusing on addressing technology workforce needs. “Last week at our board meeting, we approved our first innovation space so that we can bring people in around technology and creating to really start the entrepreneurial initiatives that will fill the jobs in north Iowa.”
Schulz made his comments earlier this week at the “State of North Iowa” event.