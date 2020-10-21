Winnebago Industries finishes fourth quarter, financial year strong
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe says his company and the outdoor lifestyle industry in whole continues to see record interest in outdoor participation as calendar year 2020 progresses.
The Forest City-based company this morning reported fiscal fourth-quarter profits of $42.5 million and fiscal year profits being at $61.4 million. “While the acute impact of this year’s third quarter impeded our ability to deliver full-year financial performance reflective of the momentum we had generated in the first half of the year, the underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong, driven by ongoing and tremendous consumer and dealer demand, which has returned in full force, evidenced by our significant fourth-quarter results.”
Happe says expanding the company’s portfolio in the last fiscal year allowed the company to gain market share behind their four premium brands of Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft and the newly-acquired Newmar. “We successfully completed the acquisition of the Newmar luxury RV business in November 2019, which added yet another outstanding brand to our Winnebago Industries family, and furthered our progress to restore leadership in the motorhome RV segment through their ever-increasing market share in the Class A motorized category.”
Happe credits the way the company leaders handled getting through a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic while strengthening the company’s solid financial position in the face of uncertainty. “While much of our operations were suspended for six weeks in the spring of 2020, we wasted no time reimagining our daily operating processes to ensure a safe return to full operating status in May, which allowed us to react appropriately to begin meeting increased and soon to be record levels of consumer demand in the summer of 2020.”
Winnebago stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months and has risen about eight percent in calendar year 2020.